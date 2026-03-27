ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Releases New TV Ratings Policy; Defines Standards For Registration, Accountability

New Delhi: The government on Friday released the TV Ratings Policy 2026, which sets out comprehensive guidelines for regulating television ratings in the country with the aim of ensuring transparency, independence and accountability in audience measurement.

The policy defines clear standards for the registration, operation, audit, and oversight of agencies providing TV rating services, an official statement said.

The TV Rating Policy 2026 replaces the existing guidelines for TV rating agencies in India issued on January 16, 2014. It is available on the website of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).

Key highlights of the policy include ensuring ease in entry norms and reduction of the net worth requirement for a company willing to register as a TV rating agency from the existing Rs 20 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Strict anti-conflict measures include ensuring neutrality and the policy providing that at least 50 per cent of the board of directors must be independent directors with no ties to broadcasters, advertisers or advertising agencies.

Additionally, agencies have been prohibited from engaging in consultancy roles that could create conflicts of interest.

For enhanced sample size and representative data, agencies must scale up their operations to 80,000 metered homes within 18 months (six months for existing rating agencies), eventually reaching 1,20,000 homes to improve data accuracy.

Measurement must be technology-neutral, capturing data across Cable, DTH, OTT, and connected TVs and the data shall be captured from all the TV viewing screens of the metered homes.