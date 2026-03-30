ETV Bharat / bharat

Live-In Couple With 'Stable' Union Treated As Married Couples: Govt Answers FAQs For First Phase Of Census

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils the mascot of the census 2027 and launches the digital tools to be used during the census, in New Delhi on Mar 03, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: If a live-in couple consider their relationship a stable union, they should be treated as married couples for the Census, according to the FAQs on the self-enumeration portal.

The portal has been opened for people opting for self-enumeration during the Census. It will be available for both phases of the Census – Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) and Population Enumeration. The portal has a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to make it easy for the public to answer questions posed during the 16th Census of the country.

"Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple? If they consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple," the FAQ states. The government has notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census household listing and housing enumeration, starting April 1, 2026.

Questions such as the material used in house flooring and roof, number of married couples living there, sex of the head of the household, type of cereal consumed, access to basic and modern necessities, and types of vehicles owned shall be put forth during the first phase.