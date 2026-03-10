ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Regulates Gas Allocation; LPG, CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Get Top Priority

New Delhi: In view of the gas supply disruptions through Strait of Hormuz that handles majority of India's imports amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Centre has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top.

Issued under section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the order seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic gas to the priority sector and also directs the refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of LPG along with diverting key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.

The government has identified four priority categories for gas allocation.

Under priority sector 1, the supply of natural gas to domestic piped natural gas supply, compressed natural gas for transport, LPG production including LPG shrinkage requirements and piped compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements, shall be treated as priority allocation and maintained subject to operational availability to 100 percent of their past six-month average gas consumption, the order stated.

The fertiliser sector has been placed at the second place, with at least 70 percent of their past six months demand being met.

At priority sector 3, gas supply to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers will be maintained at 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption subject to operational availability, it added.

All City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities will ensure supplying gas to industrial and commercial consumers that have been covered at priority sector 4 on the list. These consumers will receive 80 percent of their past average consumption as per availability.