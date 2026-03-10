Govt Regulates Gas Allocation; LPG, CNG, Piped Cooking Gas Get Top Priority
The top priority sector will get 100 percent of past six-month average gas consumption while rest will receive 70-80 percent of past average.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
New Delhi: In view of the gas supply disruptions through Strait of Hormuz that handles majority of India's imports amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Centre has revised the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production alongside CNG and piped cooking gas at the top.
Issued under section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the order seeks to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic gas to the priority sector and also directs the refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of LPG along with diverting key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool.
The government has identified four priority categories for gas allocation.
The government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic cooking gas, directing refineries and petrochemical units to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and divert key hydrocarbon streams to the LPG pool. pic.twitter.com/B3QxaH7TEf— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2026
Under priority sector 1, the supply of natural gas to domestic piped natural gas supply, compressed natural gas for transport, LPG production including LPG shrinkage requirements and piped compressor fuel and other essential pipeline operational requirements, shall be treated as priority allocation and maintained subject to operational availability to 100 percent of their past six-month average gas consumption, the order stated.
The fertiliser sector has been placed at the second place, with at least 70 percent of their past six months demand being met.
At priority sector 3, gas supply to tea industries, manufacturing and other industrial consumers will be maintained at 80 per cent of their past six-month average gas consumption subject to operational availability, it added.
All City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities will ensure supplying gas to industrial and commercial consumers that have been covered at priority sector 4 on the list. These consumers will receive 80 percent of their past average consumption as per availability.
"The gas required to meet the priorities shall be through full or partial curtailment of gas supplied in the following order of priority: (a) petrochemical facilities not limited to ONGC Petrol additions Ltd, GAIL Pata Petrochemical Complex, Reliance O2C and other High-Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) gas consumers; (b) power plants as required," the order stated.
Domestic gas production, which meets about half of the country's consumption of 191 million standard cubic meters per day, will be diverted to the priority sectors by curtailing supplies to petrochemical plants, power units and high-priced gas consumers.
In the wake of the US-Israeli strikes inside Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation across the region, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has sharply declined, insurance premiums have surged, and energy markets have responded with immediate volatility. Roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil and nearly a third of global LNG shipments pass through this narrow channel linking the Gulf to global markets.
Thus, government has worked on domestically available gas to keep the priority segments such as cooking needs of households and vehicular transport going.
"The Central Government has assessed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in the disruption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and suppliers have invoked force majeure clause," the notification said, saying the supply cuts would entail diversion of natural gas to the priority sectors.
The gas supply has been regulated to maintain supplies and secure equitable distribution and availability of natural gas for the priority sector.
The oil refining companies shall absorb the impact of LNG supply disruption to the extent feasible by reducing gas allocation to refineries to approximately 65 per cent of the past six month gas consumption, it said.
State-owned gas utility GAIL has been tasked to manage the supplies of natural gas to implement priority order.
Also Read