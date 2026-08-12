Govt Ready To Discuss Students' Protests, Says Shah; Rahul Responds 'Not Interested In Lecture'
Amit Shah urged the opposition to give notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm on Wednesday.
मोदी सरकार संसद में हर तरह की चर्चा के लिए तैयार है। मगर विपक्ष का उद्देश्य चर्चा करना नहीं, हंगामा करना है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2026
विपक्ष लोकसभा अध्यक्ष जी के पास चर्चा का पत्र दे, आज दोपहर 3 बजे से कल दोपहर 3 बजे तक हम चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार हैं। मैं कल विपक्ष के एक-एक सवाल का जवाब दूँगा।
फिर जनता… pic.twitter.com/6ZeYNdZUP2
"We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students' protests; let the House function," the home minister said. "If the opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said. "If the discussion starts at 3 pm today, I will give a reply tomorrow at 3 pm," the home minister added.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi signalled the opposition's unwillingness to back off from its protest and take up the Home Minister Amit Shah's offer of a debate in the house.
Hitting out at the Home Minister, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in a "lecture" and demanded answers on the alleged use of force against NEET leak protesters.
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, " the opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in amit shah giving us a lecture. when i say 'we', i mean the younger generation of this country. who shot the students? who gave the order to beat up the students with… pic.twitter.com/2TSom00vLe— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Congress leader said, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign," he said.
He also accused Shah of being absent from Parliament and said the Home Minister lacked the courage to face the House. "For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House," Rahul alleged.
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