ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Ready To Discuss Students' Protests, Says Shah; Rahul Responds 'Not Interested In Lecture'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Monday, August 10, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is ready to discuss all issues in Parliament, including students' protests, and asked the opposition to let the House function. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Shah also asserted that he will give a reply to the debate and urged the opposition to give a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker for a discussion on the topic by 2 pm on Wednesday. "We are ready to discuss all the issues in Parliament, including students' protests; let the House function," the home minister said. "If the opposition gives it in writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla by 2 pm today, we can start a discussion at 3 pm today until 3 pm tomorrow," Shah said. "If the discussion starts at 3 pm today, I will give a reply tomorrow at 3 pm," the home minister added.