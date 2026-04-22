Govt Promotes Shifting To PNG, Says Refineries Operating At Optimum Capacity
Approval has been granted for biogas cylinder filling and storage plants, and licenses have been issued to 14 plants.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, the government reassured that the country’s fuel stock is in a comfortable position with LPG supply stabilised and returning to normal levels.
Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on the Recent Developments in West Asia on Wedesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that over one lakh tonnes of LPG were supplied in April with more than one lakh cylinders currently in circulation across the country.
“Camps continue to support distribution, while the government is promoting a shift to piped natural gas (PNG), with strong growth in PNG connections and infrastructure convergence. A significant number of new LPG customers have also been added, and refineries are operating at optimum capacity,” she added.
Similarly, Nidhi Kesarwani, joint secretary, DPIIT said that biogas cylinder filling and the storage plants have been granted approval and licenses have been issued to 14 plants. In the light of demand for kerosene, a temporary storage relaxation has been granted for superior kerosene oil storage up to 2500 litres and a one-time relaxation for 5000 litres for PDS kerosene has been given for ensuring last mile continuity.
A total of 467 applications for CNG and Compressed bio gas (CBG) dispensing stations were received and all were disposed on priority basis from March 25 to April 21. Out of 467 cases, in 157 cases final licenses were granted and 38 prior approvals were granted for construction of new CNG/ CBG dispensing stations. Since March, 41 biogas cylinder filling and storage plants have been granted approval and subsequently licenses have been issued to 14 plants.
Guidelines permitting LNG filling in cryogenic cylinders were issued to promote decentralised LNG supply, enhancing fuel flexibility during disruptions.
Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) issued directions on March 20, for time bound disposal of applications (within 10 days) of CNG stations and decompression units to fast-track infrastructure augmentation. To address immediate supply constraints, permission was granted for LPG unloading at Porbandar Jetty on March 14, an official said.
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