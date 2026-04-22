ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Promotes Shifting To PNG, Says Refineries Operating At Optimum Capacity

New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, the government reassured that the country’s fuel stock is in a comfortable position with LPG supply stabilised and returning to normal levels.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on the Recent Developments in West Asia on Wedesday, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said that over one lakh tonnes of LPG were supplied in April with more than one lakh cylinders currently in circulation across the country.

“Camps continue to support distribution, while the government is promoting a shift to piped natural gas (PNG), with strong growth in PNG connections and infrastructure convergence. A significant number of new LPG customers have also been added, and refineries are operating at optimum capacity,” she added.

Similarly, Nidhi Kesarwani, joint secretary, DPIIT said that biogas cylinder filling and the storage plants have been granted approval and licenses have been issued to 14 plants. In the light of demand for kerosene, a temporary storage relaxation has been granted for superior kerosene oil storage up to 2500 litres and a one-time relaxation for 5000 litres for PDS kerosene has been given for ensuring last mile continuity.