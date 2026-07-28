ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans 44 Airports For Hub And Spoke Flights To Boost Connectivity

New Delhi: The central government aims to have a total of 44 airports, including 4 hub airports, to provide seamless international air connectivity, officials said on Tuesday.

Air India plans to start inbound international flights to Amritsar under the Hub and Spoke model in the next two months, whereby passengers can complete their immigration process and collect baggage at Amritsar.

Presently, there is one hub airport -- Delhi -- and two spoke airports -- Varanasi and Amritsar. The next spoke airport will be Ahmedabad. The model, which seeks to make India a global aviation hub, will enable seamless connectivity between Tier-II and Tier-III airports with international destinations through hub airports.

Passengers arriving from smaller cities will be routed through major hub airports such as Delhi for onward international connections. Currently, inbound international passengers are required to complete their immigration process as well as collect their baggage at the first port of entry in India before taking the next flight for their final domestic destination.

This requirement will be done away with for Amritsar under the Hub and Spoke model, enabling inbound passengers to complete immigration and collect baggage at their final destination, Amritsar. On Tuesday, Air India said it expects to start inbound flights under the model in the next two months.

Under the model that seeks to provide seamless international air connectivity as well as boost India's efforts to become a global transit hub, outbound or domestic flights connecting to international destinations were launched on June 25 from Varanasi. On Tuesday, such flights commenced from Amritsar.