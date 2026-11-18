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Govt Planning To Expand AB-PMJAY Packages For Public Hospitals From 23 To 112: NHA Sources

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By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The government is planning to significantly expand the range of treatments reserved for public hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with the number of health benefit packages proposed to increase from 23 to 112, according to National Health Authority (NHA) sources.

The proposed expansion primarily focuses on commonly occurring medical conditions that can be effectively treated at government health facilities, particularly Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs).

The move is aimed at achieving two key objectives -- bringing commonly required healthcare services closer to beneficiaries and strengthening public hospitals through greater utilisation of existing infrastructure and additional financial resources. A senior NHA official explained that many of these treatments can be provided at public hospitals with the infrastructure, equipment and trained medical personnel already available.