ETV Bharat / bharat

MIB Orders Halt On News TRPs To Curb Sensational Coverage Amid Iran War

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold the publication of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news TV channels for another four weeks or until further orders. The move comes amid concerns over the coverage of the ongoing Israel-Uran conflict.

According to the ministry, the decision aims to curb "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content" being aired by some news channels, which could create panic among viewers.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, is an extension of an earlier order dated March 6. In that order, the ministry had observed that certain news channels were broadcasting exaggerated and speculative reports related to the West Asia conflict. It noted that such content could especially affect people who have family members or acquaintances in the Gulf region, leading to unnecessary anxiety and fear.