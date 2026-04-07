MIB Orders Halt On News TRPs To Curb Sensational Coverage Amid Iran War
Government extends TRP suspension for news channels, citing speculative coverage of West Asia conflict, and asks BARC to comply under 2014 rating agency guidelines.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold the publication of Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news TV channels for another four weeks or until further orders. The move comes amid concerns over the coverage of the ongoing Israel-Uran conflict.
According to the ministry, the decision aims to curb "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content" being aired by some news channels, which could create panic among viewers.
The directive, issued on Tuesday, is an extension of an earlier order dated March 6. In that order, the ministry had observed that certain news channels were broadcasting exaggerated and speculative reports related to the West Asia conflict. It noted that such content could especially affect people who have family members or acquaintances in the Gulf region, leading to unnecessary anxiety and fear.
The ministry reiterated that television rating agencies must comply with all rules and directions issued by the government from time to time. It cited Clause 24.2 of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, issued in 2014, which mandates adherence to such instructions.
TRPs are considered an important measure of viewership and play a key role in determining advertising revenue for television channels. By suspending TRP reporting for news channels, the government aims to discourage the race for higher ratings that may push some broadcasters to air sensational or unverified content.
The latest order will remain in effect for four weeks, unless the ministry decides to revise or withdraw it earlier.
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