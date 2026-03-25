ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Notifies New Pipeline Order To Fast-Track Gas Network Expansion Across India

New Delhi: The government has announced the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The new order streamlines and expedites the laying and expansion of pipelines nationwide. This addresses chronic bottlenecks slowing down gas infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas published the distribution order. It went into effect once published in the Gazette of India. The order establishes a time-bound, transparent, and investor-friendly framework for accelerating the rollout of piped natural gas (PNG) networks in residential areas and beyond.

Speeding Up Approvals and Reducing Red Tape

Delays in obtaining approvals and access to land have been among the biggest barriers to expanding the gas pipeline network in India. The new distribution order establishes standardised approval processes and timelines so all approvals will be received promptly. There is also a provision for “deemed approvals”, meaning that if an authority does not respond within a defined timeframe, then the company is approved automatically.

Officials say this initiative will greatly reduce delays and uncertainty for companies building pipelines. By creating a single, harmonised framework across states and local bodies, the government aims to eliminate confusion and cut down on multiple permissions that often stall projects.

Boost to Gas Infrastructure

The reform is expected to give a major boost to the expansion of City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks and trunk pipelines. This will help improve last-mile connectivity, making piped natural gas more accessible to households, industries, and transport systems.

This order makes it easier to obtain access to land from the authorised entity to put down pipelines, and it provides clear levels of compensation and restoration, commonly known as "Dig & Restore or Dig and Pay," to alleviate concerns from local authorities and residents regarding disruptions to their property or environment.

Ease of Doing Business Is The Main Focus

The focus on improving the Ease of Doing Business through this reform has been placed on achieving that objective. The new framework, in many ways, reduces the burden of compliance with regulations through the use of simplified documentation methods and eliminates non-essential, arbitrary levies and fees. Additionally, there are now safeguards like bank guarantees for these types of projects to hold project proponents accountable while not placing an unreasonable strain on the project promoters financially. Experts in the industry are of the opinion that these reforms will instil confidence in potential investors and elicit greater private investment into India's gas sector.