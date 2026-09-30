ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Notifies New CAFE-3 Norms For Passenger Vehicles; Seeks 16.7% Improvement In Fuel Effeciency By 2032

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday notified new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-3) norms for passenger vehicles, targeting a 16.7 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency over five years as India seeks to promote cleaner technologies, alternative fuels, electric vehicles and hybrids in the automobile sector.

The new norms will come into effect from 1 April 2027 and remain applicable up to 31 March 2032, the Ministry of Power said in a statement. They broadly cover passenger cars, including hatchbacks, sedans, special utility vehicles, and MPVs, with a seating capacity of eight passengers other than the driver.

"The new norms will apply to new passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India", the Ministry said.

"The new framework provides greater regulatory clarity and a stable policy framework for the automobile industry, while facilitating technological innovation and supporting the continued evolution of India’s passenger vehicle sector towards greater energy efficiency and lower fuel consumption," the ministry said.

The new norms will provide more choice for consumers in terms of technology, while car manufacturers will have to plan their production accordingly. In a major shift, while the draft CAFE-3 regulations had initially proposed a concession for lightweight petrol cars (under 909 kg) to keep them affordable, the final norms eliminated this benefit.

Under the new norms, the revised target line has also been flattened to provide a more balanced, weight-sensitive approach, with relatively softer targets for lighter vehicles and greater fuel-efficiency requirements for heavier vehicles.

The reference weight has been increased from 1,082 kg under existing norms to 1,229 kg under new CAFE norms, an increase of around 13.6 per cent, reflecting the evolving characteristics of the passenger vehicle fleet. The new norms provide flexibility to manufacturers to adopt cleaner technologies, alternative fuels and other innovative solutions.

To encourage cleaner transportation, the new regulations offer "super credits" for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) and flex-fuel vehicles, making it easier for manufacturers to meet fleet emissions targets when producing alternative-fuel models.

Under the updated regulations, alternative fuels, EVs, and hybrids will benefit from volume derogation multipliers, commonly referred to as "super credits," when calculating total fleet-average emissions.