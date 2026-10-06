ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Notifies 375 Permissible Works Under VB-GRAM G, Expands Scope By 41 Pc

New Delhi: The Centre has notified 375 permissible works under the new rural employment framework, with a greater emphasis on livelihood infrastructure, water security and disaster preparedness, expanding the list of works by 41 per cent over the previous scheme.

The Ministry of Rural Development said the new schedule, under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) Gramin Act, 2025, divides the works into four categories -- water security, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure, and special works for extreme weather events and disaster preparedness.

Of the 375 works, 128 fall under water security, 111 under core rural infrastructure, 98 under livelihood-related infrastructure and 38 under disaster preparedness, according to the ministry. The expanded list includes water conservation and irrigation structures, rural health and community facilities, agro-processing units, cold storage infrastructure and flood protection works.

The ministry said livelihood-related works would account for 26 per cent of the total, compared with 1.1 per cent under the previous framework. These include cleaning, grading and packaging units, mini flour mills, market yards, dairy infrastructure, mushroom cultivation sheds and aquaculture structures.

Infrastructure for self-help groups and their federations, including SHG worksheds and SHE Marts, as well as training and skill development centres, has also been included. Water security remains the largest category, covering check dams, recharge shafts, rejuvenation of rivers and water channels, reclamation of waterlogged land and rainwater harvesting.

The schedule also provides for drip irrigation, sprinkler systems and interventions such as artificial glaciers for water conservation. The core infrastructure category includes solar street lighting, waste recycling plants, greywater treatment units, rural libraries, veterinary and rural health centres, Common Service Centres and additional classrooms and laboratories in government schools.