Govt Must Promote Domestic Production Of Anti-Doping Kits: RS Member P T Usha

MP P. T. Usha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha nominated member P T Usha on Friday urged the government to launch a programme to promote domestic production of anti-doping kits, stressing the need to make the country a dope-free sporting nation. Raising the issue in Zero Hour, she emphasised the need to promote indigenous production of anti-doping kits under the Make in India initiative. She noted that this matter is important as it affects the integrity of athletes and the global image of our nation.

"India has emerged as a global sporting powerhouse. Our athletes are breaking barriers, winning international medals and inspiring millions. However, the menace of doping continues to threaten fair play, athlete health and our country's reputation on the world stage," Usha said.

At present, she pointed out that a significant portion of high-quality anti-doping testing kits and equipment are imported, resulting in high cost, delay in testing cycles and dependency on external agencies.

"This is where the Make in India mission can play a transformative role. By encouraging indigenous research, manufacturing and technology development for anti-doping kits, including sample collection devices, testing reagents and portable detection equipment, India can become self-reliant and even emerge as a global supplier of world-class anti-doping solutions," Usha said.