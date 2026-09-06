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Govt Must Listen To Maharashtra Students' Voice Otherwise 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Will Grow Louder: Rahul

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said thousands of students are protesting on the streets of Maharashtra as their trust in the entire system had been shattered and asserted that the BJP government must listen to their voice and act immediately; otherwise, the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' will only grow louder. Gandhi said whether it's the central or state government, every student is "tormented" by the BJP regime. "In Maharashtra, thousands of students are on the streets, protesting peacefully - the reason isn't just one exam or recruitment, but a trust that's been shattered by the entire system, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.