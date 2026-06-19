ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Must Clarify On Benefits For Families Of Sailors Killed In US Strike', Says Marine Engineer's Wife

Hyderabad: Patnala Bhargavi, the wife of marine chief engineer Patnala Suresh, one of the three Indian sailors, killed in a US strike near the Gulf of Oman this week, on Saturday said the government must clarify on the benefits for the families of the deceased.

Suresh's mortal remains were brought to his native village, Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Interacting with media, Bhargavi said her husband's loss is devastating for her but the government, despite announcing ex-gratia for the next of kin, is yet to reach out to her. "I appeal the government, on behalf of myself and the other seafarers from India, who lost their lives for nothing, that we be provided assistance," she said.

Bhargavi said she will now have to raise her two children on her own and she needs a job to ensure they are raised properly. "The war is between the US and Iran. Why should Indians lose their lives in it?" she questioned.

A few days back, Bhargavi had said that Suresh had told her that he will be home soon. The couple was looking forward to celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this month. A week earlier, Suresh’s family had made an emotional appeal to the Indian government to accelerate the return of his remains.

After the mortal remains of Suresh arrived in his hometown, Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu paid floral tributes to the departed soul at his residence and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He met the Bhargavi, her children and parents and assured them of all possible support from the government.

In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the mortal remains of Merchant Navy deck cadet Aditya Sharma reached his ancestral home on Thursday. The 23-year-old sailor was among the three Indian crew members killed in the June 10 strike on a commercial vessel near the coast of Oman.