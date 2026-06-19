'Govt Must Clarify On Benefits For Families Of Sailors Killed In US Strike', Says Marine Engineer's Wife
Patnala Bhargavi said her husband's loss is devastating but the government, despite announcing ex-gratia for next of kin, is yet to reach out to her.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Patnala Bhargavi, the wife of marine chief engineer Patnala Suresh, one of the three Indian sailors, killed in a US strike near the Gulf of Oman this week, on Saturday said the government must clarify on the benefits for the families of the deceased.
Suresh's mortal remains were brought to his native village, Sriharipuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Interacting with media, Bhargavi said her husband's loss is devastating for her but the government, despite announcing ex-gratia for the next of kin, is yet to reach out to her. "I appeal the government, on behalf of myself and the other seafarers from India, who lost their lives for nothing, that we be provided assistance," she said.
Bhargavi said she will now have to raise her two children on her own and she needs a job to ensure they are raised properly. "The war is between the US and Iran. Why should Indians lose their lives in it?" she questioned.
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: The mortal remains of Marine Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, who lost his life in an attack on an Indian ship, were brought to his native village, Sriharipuram. pic.twitter.com/8WMaFebO0C— IANS (@ians_india) June 19, 2026
A few days back, Bhargavi had said that Suresh had told her that he will be home soon. The couple was looking forward to celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary this month. A week earlier, Suresh’s family had made an emotional appeal to the Indian government to accelerate the return of his remains.
After the mortal remains of Suresh arrived in his hometown, Government Whip and Visakhapatnam West MLA PGVR Naidu paid floral tributes to the departed soul at his residence and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He met the Bhargavi, her children and parents and assured them of all possible support from the government.
In Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the mortal remains of Merchant Navy deck cadet Aditya Sharma reached his ancestral home on Thursday. The 23-year-old sailor was among the three Indian crew members killed in the June 10 strike on a commercial vessel near the coast of Oman.
As Aditya's body, wrapped in a white shroud, arrived at his residence, heart-rending cries from his parents left relatives, neighbours and villagers in tears. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects and joined the funeral procession. He was later cremated in his native village.
In one of the most emotional moments of the final farewell, Aditya's father Rajesh Sharma fulfilled a dream that will now remain forever incomplete. Having hoped to one day see his only son as a groom, the grieving father placed a wedding sehra on Aditya's head and bid him farewell dressed as a bridegroom.
The sight left mourners emotional as family members and villagers struggled to hold back tears.
Speaking after the funeral, Aditya's father, Rajesh Sharma, said, "My son Aditya cannot come back now, but I do not want any other family to suffer such pain in the future. The truth behind this entire incident must come out. It should be established under what circumstances this tragedy occurred."
The family of third deceased, Shivanand Chaurasia, a resident of Surauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, plunged into grief after learning that he was among the three Indian sailors initially reported missing and later confirmed dead.
Shivanand, who had been working at sea for several months to support his family, was the sole breadwinner of the household. His brother-in-law, Sanjay Chaurasia, said the family had spoken to him shortly before the incident.
Last week, three merchant ships with Indian crew came under US attack off the Oman coast. One of them was MT Settebello, which led to three deaths, while the others were rescued. Following the attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks twice in a week and registered strong protest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an outreach session of the G7 summit, said that all countries must ensure that maritime routes remain secure and that seafarers can perform their duties without fear. Modi raised the issue a day ahead of his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump.
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