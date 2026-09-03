ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Mulls Social Media Code Of Conduct For Officials

New Delhi: The government is likely to issue a social media code of conduct for its officers and employees, amid the growing trend of staff posting reels, videos and personal opinions on platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram, official sources said.

The issue was deliberated on at the highest levels of the government, which is now considering the code of conduct to prevent officials from posting videos or opinions on undesirable subjects across social media platforms. Once the code of conduct is formulated, it will be issued and applicable to all officers and employees, irrespective of their ranks, the sources said.

However, it was not immediately known when the social media code would be issued and what the possible guidelines could be. The move comes amidst growing incidents of officers posting content on social media, glorifying their work and position, which is not expected from government servants.