ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Mulls Drug Tests For All Commercial Pilots

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry is looking at the possibility of carrying out psychoactive substance tests for all commercial pilots round the year on a random basis.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is holding discussions with stakeholders on further strengthening the drug-testing standards of pilots.

"Right now, the rules say 10 per cent (drug tests) across the overall pilot network, but just like I said, DGCA is engaging (with stakeholders)... One of the opinions from our side is that everyone has to go through it (drug tests) the (whole) year at a random time.

"So, we have to see how all the stakeholders are going to respond to this," the minister said. The issue of possible substance use by pilots has come into the spotlight after an Air India captain on a Phuket-Delhi flight involved in a sudden altitude loss incident was tested positive for marijuana.