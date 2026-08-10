ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt-Meta Meeting Later This Week To Assess Progress After Multiple Rounds Of Talks On Issues

New Delhi: IT Ministry officials will meet the Meta team later this week and assess the progress the social media company has made following multiple rounds of discussions on issues, including the reappearance of fake and harmful content even after being removed and tackling child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Last week saw three straight days of meetings between Meta and the government, including intense questioning of the global team by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A technical round of discussions followed on Friday, during which the social media company detailed how it plans to address the Centre's concerns over deepfakes, child sexual abuse material and unlabelled synthetically-generated content on its platforms. The government had asked Meta to take specific measures and report back on the outcomes.

Sources told PTI that the next meeting is scheduled later this week to assess progress following multiple rounds of discussions.

On Friday, one of the key issues discussed was the reappearance, continued circulation and virality of AI-generated harmful content, even after it has been flagged. The government had also questioned Meta on why AI-generated videos without labels continue to remain visible on its platforms despite the IT rules requiring synthetic content to be identified and labelled.

The government had also asked Meta to have greater human oversight in content moderation, with enhanced awareness and understanding of Indian languages, as well as local nuances.

Last week, IT Minister Vaishnaw questioned Meta's team, led by global affairs head Joel Kaplan, on the content recommendation algorithms and the social media giant's compliance with local laws on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday - Day 3 - the technical rounds delved deep into measures proposed by the company to address the government's concerns.

Meta explained how its systems work and outlined how it plans to address the government's concerns over deepfakes, child sexual abuse material and bot accounts. The company told the government that it has solutions to tackle these issues and detailed how they could be deployed.

Meanwhile, the Centre's meetings with Meta has brought the focus on a key question - whether the social media giant's recommendation systems and paid content promotion are compatible with its status as an intermediary, government sources had said adding the fundamental issue is whether the company complies with the provisions under the Information Technology Act or crosses into the role of a publisher by deciding "what content is shown to whom".