ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid El Nino, Govt Lowers Foodgrain Production Target By 2.63 Million Tonnes For 2026-27

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks during the National Agriculture Conference on the Rabi Campaign 2026 at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC), Pusa, in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday set a lower foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year (July-June) amid El Nino weather concerns.

The overall foodgrain production target is down by 2.63 million tonnes from the actual production of 376.56 million tonnes achieved in the 2025-26 crop year. But the target set for this year is still higher than the 362 million tonne target set for the 2025-26 crop year.

Of the total target set for 2026-27, the foodgrain production target for the 2026 kharif season is 196.21 million tonnes and 177.72 million tonnes for the rabi crop season.

India grows different food crops in the kharif (summer) and rabi (winter) seasons. Sowing of kharif crops like paddy has just finished, while the sowing of rabi crops like wheat will begin from October.

"Based on a scientific assessment of El Nino conditions, a total national foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes has been set for 2026-27, which includes a target of 177.72 million tonnes for the rabi season," Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said addressing media at the two-day national conference in New Delhi.

He also said the foodgrain production targets have been set factoring in water availability and soil moisture and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions.

As far as rabi sowing is concerned, the minister said the planning is being done considering the challenges of El Nino conditions, drought and floods faced in some parts during the just completed kharif season.

"Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low; instead, we intend to cultivate crops like pulses and oilseeds in those regions. These targets have been determined with these considerations in mind," he said.

On fertilisers, Chouhan said that despite significant fluctuations in prices, which have nearly doubled in some cases, availability remains adequate.

"There is no shortage of fertiliser in the country, and sufficient supplies will be available for the Rabi season," he said.

Based on requirements submitted by states for 2026-27, the total fertiliser requirement has been estimated at 380 lakh tonnes.

The current opening stock exceeds 163 lakh tonnes, substantially higher than the 122 lakh tonnes available at the beginning of last year's Rabi season.

On the just-completed kharif sowing season, the minister said there will be no significant drop in Kharif foodgrain production despite concerns over El Niño, and drought and floods in parts of the country.

He said the government began comprehensive preparatory measures as early as April.