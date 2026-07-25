ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Likely To Introduce Bill To Amend Paper Leak Law In Parliament On Monday

New Delhi: A bill to amend The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which proposes to increase jail term up to 10 years and fine up to Rs 10 crore for offences related to paper leaks, is likely to be introduced in Parliament on Monday.

According to the Bill circulated to members ahead of its introduction, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.