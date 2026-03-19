ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Launches Rs 497-Cr 'RELIEF' Scheme To Help Exporters Hit By West Asia Crisis; Sets Up IMG

New Delhi: The government on Thursday launched the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme with an outlay of Rs 497 crore to provide relief to India's exporters facing disruptions due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Addressing a press conference, Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Rajesh Agarwal said, "We are announcing a new scheme under the Export Promotion mission, especially focused upon exporters exposed to these 17-18 geographies which have been impacted by the conflict to assuage some of the challenges that our exporters are facing."

He also informed that an inter-ministerial group (IMG) has been set up comprising various government departments, including the commerce ministry, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports and Shipping, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, the RBI, CBIC, etc, which meets daily to assess the evolving situation based on cargo movement.

The package under the RELIEF scheme, with ECGC (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) as the implementing agency, includes automatic extension of export obligations, logistical support, and potential financial measures to manage shipping delays.