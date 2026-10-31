ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Launches Handbook On Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture For AI Training

Bengaluru: The Central government on Saturday launched the Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training at a high-level roundtable here.

The handbook was unveiled by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with support from iSPIRT Foundation, which sets out a techno-legal framework for enabling trusted AI training while safeguarding data rights and sovereignty.

"As AI becomes central to economic and social development, access to diverse, high-quality data is critical. Yet concerns around privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property, and institutional control often limit data sharing. DEPA Training addresses these challenges through a techno-legal framework," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.

S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasised that India’s AI ambitions must be matched by the ability to use data responsibly and securely. "MeitY is fully committed to taking this framework forward to advance AI innovation in the country,” he said.

The framework combines contractual permissions, controlled computing environments, and privacy-enhancing safeguards, while also incorporating data provenance, enabling the origin, permissions, and use of data to be traced throughout the training process, supporting accountability and transparency.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, highlighted that under DEPA, the model travels to the data, rather than the data travelling to the model.