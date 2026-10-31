Govt Launches Handbook On Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture For AI Training
The Handbook was unveiled by S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, with support from the iSPIRT Foundation.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central government on Saturday launched the Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training at a high-level roundtable here.
The handbook was unveiled by S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with support from iSPIRT Foundation, which sets out a techno-legal framework for enabling trusted AI training while safeguarding data rights and sovereignty.
"As AI becomes central to economic and social development, access to diverse, high-quality data is critical. Yet concerns around privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property, and institutional control often limit data sharing. DEPA Training addresses these challenges through a techno-legal framework," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.
S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, emphasised that India’s AI ambitions must be matched by the ability to use data responsibly and securely. "MeitY is fully committed to taking this framework forward to advance AI innovation in the country,” he said.
The framework combines contractual permissions, controlled computing environments, and privacy-enhancing safeguards, while also incorporating data provenance, enabling the origin, permissions, and use of data to be traced throughout the training process, supporting accountability and transparency.
Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, highlighted that under DEPA, the model travels to the data, rather than the data travelling to the model.
"This enables trusted, multi-party and cross-border data collaboration, accelerating scientific discovery and helping solve problems that no single institution can address alone," Sood said.
"DEPA is India’s contribution to global science diplomacy, advancing the efforts of institutions such as the World Bank and the United Nations to shape a more inclusive and responsible global AI ecosystem,” he added.
The roundtable also featured a presentation on the DEPA Training Framework by Hari Subramanian, and perspectives from Manav Garg, Executive Chairman, Emergent AI; Ashwani Sharma, Sarvam; and Adith Charlie, Managing Editor, YourStory. The proceedings concluded with an open discussion involving participants and observers.
Sharad Sharma, Co-founder, iSPIRT Foundation, remarked that the day marked the "whole data economy (of many pillars) coming into a place" and called it a more "significant moment since February 2016, when the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) was announced".
Also Read: