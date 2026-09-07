ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Keeps PSB Employees' PLI Scheme For FY26 In Abeyance After Union Representation

Bank employees stage a protest during a nationwide strike against the government’s anti-worker policies, in Patna on February 12, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government has decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for employees of public sector banks (PSBs) for 2025-26 following a representation by bank employees seeking a review of its existing structure.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met a delegation of bank employees representing different PSBs, led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, which raised several issues concerning the banking sector and employees, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The delegation sought, among other things, a review of ex-gratia, medical facilities for retired employees and changes in the existing PLI structure applicable to PSB employees, it said.

The decision comes ahead of nationwide bank strike call given by UFBU pressing for various issues, including PLI scheme.

Taking cognisance of the concerns raised, it was decided to keep in abeyance the implementation of the PLI Scheme dated November 19, 2024, for 2025-26, it said.

The government will take up the matter during the ongoing bipartite settlement/joint note discussions, it added.