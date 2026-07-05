Govt Issues Stern Notice To Meta On Child Sexual Abuse Material In Instagram Ads: Sources
MeitY has also demanded a detailed explanation from Meta within 7 days.
Meta Logo (AP)
By PTI
Published : July 5, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has issued a stern notice to Meta on Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) in paid advertisements on Instagram, sources said on Sunday. The government has issued the notice on Saturday evening.
"MeitY has ordered Instagram to disable all ads and content promoting and facilitating access to CSEAM," the source said. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also demanded a detailed explanation within 7 days.