Govt Issues Show-Cause, Asks Galgotias University To Vacate AI Summit Expo Over Claims On 'Orion' Robotic Dog

However, social media users quickly identified the robot as Unitree Go2, a ready-made robotic dog manufactured by Chinese company Unitree Robotics. The device is commercially available online and is priced at approximately Rs 2-3 lakh (around $2800).

On Tuesday, Galgotias University, based in Greater Noida of Uttar Pradesh, showcased a robotic dog named 'Orion' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The university reportedly presented it as part of its Rs 350 crore AI ecosystem and described it as a symbol of aspirational India.

According to government sources, the varsity has been asked to immediately vacate the AI Summit expo. Sources described the incident as a case of "misrepresentation" and termed it an "embarrassment", while stating that imported Chinese technology was projected as in-house Indian innovation. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the university, sources added.

New Delhi: The government has taken serious note of alleged misrepresentation by Galgotias University after a robotic dog showcased as part of its AI ecosystem at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here was identified by social media users as a "commercially available Chinese product", sources said.

University Issues Clarification

In an official statement on X, Galgotias University denied claiming that it had built the robotic dog.

"At Galgotias university our mission has always been clear — to keep our students ahead of the curve in technology, not just for today’s world, but for the world that is unfolding tomorrow. From the United States to China, from Singapore to every global hub of innovation, we have consistently brought cutting-edge technologies to our campus. Why? Because exposure creates vision. And vision creates creators. The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge," it said.

"Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat. Innovation knows no borders. Learning should not either. We will continue to source the best technologies from across the world so our students can study them, challenge them, improve upon them — and ultimately create world-class solutions from India for the world. This is not about importing technology. This is about inspiring transformation. This is about empowering young innovators to dream bigger — and build those dreams in India," the varsity said in its clarification.

In another statement, the university said it was "deeply pained by the propaganda campaign" against it. It reiterated that the robotic platform is being used to help students learn AI programming and develop real-world skills using globally available tools and resources.

"Our vision is focused on student learning and innovation. We provide access to modern technologies so students can gain practical experience and prepare for the future. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students who are working hard to innovate and build their skills," the statement added.

Congress Slams Govt

Meanwhile, Congress launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi-led government over the matter, and said it has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi termed the AI Summit a "disorganised PR spectacle". In a post on X, Rahul said, "Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

