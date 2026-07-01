ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Issues Notice To Meta Over Usernames Feature In WhatsApp

New Delhi: The Central Government on Wednesday issued a notice to Meta over the roll-out of usernames feature on WhatsApp in India.

The government had directed Meta to furnish a detailed explanation on the usernames feature within three days. The government has further directed Meta not to roll out the usernames feature until consultation on the matter is over. The move comes after privacy concerns were raised about the latest feature rolled out by Meta for WhatsApp.

According to Meta, a username is an optional unique identifier one can choose for a WhatsApp account. It starts with the @ symbol (for example, @Name123) and can be used by others to message or call a person, while keeping their phone number private. The username is different from the display name (the name that appears in your profile). The display name doesn't have to be unique, but the username does.