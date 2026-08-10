ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Introduce Bill In Lok Sabha To Broaden NCDC's Mandate For Co-Operative Sector Growth Today

A view of Lok Sabha proceedings during the Parliament Monsoon Session in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government will introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday aimed at broadening the mandate of the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), enabling the organisation to give loans and grants directly to co-operative societies or any entity engaged in the development of the sector.

The NCDC, a statutory organisation under the Ministry of Cooperation, was established in 1963 under the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

Its main functions include planning, promoting, and financing programs for the production, processing, marketing, storage, and export-import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, and other notified commodities.

On Monday, the government will present the National Cooperative Development Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. According to the bill circulated to the Lok Sabha members, this amendment seeks to revise the principal Act.

According to the statement of objects and reasons for this new bill, the role of NCDC in the development of the co-operative sector has substantially enhanced after the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation in June 2021 and the initiatives taken by the Centre to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem.

Therefore, the bill proposes to broaden the NCDC's mandate from planning and promoting programmes through co-operative societies to planning and promoting programmes for co-operative development.

Additionally, it empowers the NCDC to provide loans and grants directly to co-operative societies or any entity involved in co-operative development, as long as such funds are used for co-operative purposes.

The amendment bill proposes to allow the NCDC to participate in the share capital of any co-operatives or any entity engaged in co-operative development, with the approval of the Centre.

The co-operative societies would continue to remain the primary beneficiaries, while the proposed bill widens the institutional channels through which assistance could reach and strengthen the co-operative sector, according to the statement of objects.