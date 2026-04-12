ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Hurrying Implementation Of Women's Reservation Law For Political Mileage: Kharge To PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that calling a special sitting of Parliament amid state polls reinforces the belief that the government is hurrying the implementation of the women's reservation law for "political mileage".

The government has called for Parliament's special session on April 16, days before Tamil Nadu and West Bengal vote in the Assembly Polls.

In a letter to PM Modi, Kharge reiterated the demand that an all-party meeting be called to discuss the delimitation issue, which is being linked to the amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, after April 29.

Kharge's letter came in response to a missive from the prime minister on the special sitting of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from April 16.

"I have just received your letter on the special session of Parliament for a discussion on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam from the 16th of April," the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said in his letter to Modi dated April 11.

"As you are aware, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed by Parliament unanimously in September 2023. At that time, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I had demanded that this important law should become effective immediately," Kharge said.

The Congress president pointed out that, though in his letter, the PM has mentioned that there was a broad consensus for its immediate implementation, he did not implement the same.

"It has been 30 months since then, and now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence and your government is seeking our cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation going to be done. You will appreciate that without details of the delimitation and other aspects, it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law," Kharge said.