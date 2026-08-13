ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Hasn't Shelved INSPIRE-SHE, Scheme Being Redesigned': MoS Jitendra Singh Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday clarified that the government has not shelved its flagship INSPIRE-SHE (Scholarship for Higher Education) Scheme but it is undergoing a comprehensive redesign and restructuring to align it with emerging priorities.

"The government has not shelved its flagship INSPIRE-SHE scheme. The scheme is presently under redesign to further strengthen its objectives, improve its implementation framework, and align it with emerging priorities in science education and research," Dr Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Providing a state-wise details of the total scholarship amount disbursed and the number of students benefited under the scheme since its inception, Dr Singh said the government has disbursed Rs 2784.15 crore under this scheme till now to 1,36,298 students.

Among the states and Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 60263 beneficiaries, who received Rs 916.64 crore. Next comes Karnataka and Rajasthan, where 26164 and 23467 students received Rs 157.37 crore and Rs 472.57 crore respectively. Last in the list is Sikkim, where only one student got Rs 1.8 lakh.

The Union Minister's statement comes amid ongoing apprehensions about the scheme being scrapped by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) due to the delay in its notification and disbursement of pending scholarships and fellowship funds.