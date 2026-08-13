'Govt Hasn't Shelved INSPIRE-SHE, Scheme Being Redesigned': MoS Jitendra Singh Tells Rajya Sabha
Since its inception, Government of India has disbursed Rs 2784.15 crore under INSPIRE-SHE Scheme to 1,36,298 students.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday clarified that the government has not shelved its flagship INSPIRE-SHE (Scholarship for Higher Education) Scheme but it is undergoing a comprehensive redesign and restructuring to align it with emerging priorities.
"The government has not shelved its flagship INSPIRE-SHE scheme. The scheme is presently under redesign to further strengthen its objectives, improve its implementation framework, and align it with emerging priorities in science education and research," Dr Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
Providing a state-wise details of the total scholarship amount disbursed and the number of students benefited under the scheme since its inception, Dr Singh said the government has disbursed Rs 2784.15 crore under this scheme till now to 1,36,298 students.
Among the states and Union Territories, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 60263 beneficiaries, who received Rs 916.64 crore. Next comes Karnataka and Rajasthan, where 26164 and 23467 students received Rs 157.37 crore and Rs 472.57 crore respectively. Last in the list is Sikkim, where only one student got Rs 1.8 lakh.
The Union Minister's statement comes amid ongoing apprehensions about the scheme being scrapped by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) due to the delay in its notification and disbursement of pending scholarships and fellowship funds.
Earlier on July 20, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had submitted a memorandum to Dr Singh raising concerns over the issue and urged the government to immediately release the notification for 2025-26 academic year and ensure timely disbursal of all pending installments for scholarships and fellowships. The organisation also demanded setting up a timeline for fund release and a grievance redressal mechanism.
"The Government supports Indian students pursuing scientific research abroad through several scholarship schemes. Under the INSPIRE-SHE Mentorship Grant of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), 271 scholars have successfully completed summer research mentorship project abroad so far," Dr Singh said.
According to the Union Minister, the Water Advanced Research and Innovation (WARI) Fellowship, implemented by DST in collaboration with the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), enables young researchers to undertake advanced water research at leading US institutions, with 63 participants (43 interns and 20 fellows) supported across two phases.
Additionally, the National Overseas Scholarship Scheme of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provide financial assistance to eligible persons with benchmark disabilities to pursue Master's and PhD programmes, including scientific research, at foreign universities, under which 55 beneficiaries have pursued PhD studies abroad during the last five years, he added.
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