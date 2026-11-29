ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Has Support Of 371 Lok Sabha MPs To Pass Delimitation Bill, Says Senior Functionary

A view of the new and old Parliament buildings under dark clouds during the three-day special session in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The central government has the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass a delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill in the special session of the Parliament, a senior government functionary told PTI.

Calling the legislation the “need of the hour” to avoid delaying implementation until 2034, he said that passing the bill will increase Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats by 50 per cent, including a women’s quota within that share.