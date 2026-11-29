Govt Has Support Of 371 Lok Sabha MPs To Pass Delimitation Bill, Says Senior Functionary
We have support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the delimitation-linked constitution amendment bill: Senior govt functionary.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government has the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass a delimitation-linked Constitution amendment bill in the special session of the Parliament, a senior government functionary told PTI.
Calling the legislation the “need of the hour” to avoid delaying implementation until 2034, he said that passing the bill will increase Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats by 50 per cent, including a women’s quota within that share.
According to him, the proposed Delimitation Commission will include a chairman, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) or an Election Commissioner (EC), the respective state election commissioner, and five MPs and five MLAs from each state. “The commission’s final report will be tabled in Parliament, which can modify or reject it,” the functionary said, per PTI.