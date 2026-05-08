ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Has Ensured 100% Supply For Domestic LPG, PNG, CNG: Petroleum Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday informed that despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has ensured 100 percent supply for domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG (compressed natural gas).

The Ministry stated that alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand while the Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to states for distribution to small and medium consumers. States have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for domestic and commercial consumers.

Citizens have been advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Also, LPG consumers have been requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops, and also requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation, the Ministry advised.

Energy Supply, Fuel Availability

Supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 99 percent on industry basis yesterday. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to about 95 percent to prevent diversion. During the last two days, more than 97 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 87.66 lakh cylinders.

Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. On May 7 , more than 2000 raids were conducted across the country. Surprise inspections have continued and penalties imposed on 378 LPG distributorships while 76 LPG distributorships have been suspended till yesterday.

Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70 percent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 percent reform-linked allocation. During last two days, more than 1.11 lakh 5 kg FTL (free trade LPG) cylinders were sold. During this period, 15493 MT (equivalent to more than 8.15 lakh of 19 kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold and 613 MT of auto LPG has been sold by PSU OMCs.

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets.

Maritime Safety, Shipping Operations