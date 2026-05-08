Govt Has Ensured 100% Supply For Domestic LPG, PNG, CNG: Petroleum Ministry
During the last two days, over 97 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of 87.66 lakh cylinders, states Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday informed that despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the government has ensured 100 percent supply for domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), PNG (piped natural gas) and CNG (compressed natural gas).
The Ministry stated that alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available to ease pressure on LPG demand while the Ministry of Coal has directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to supply additional coal to states for distribution to small and medium consumers. States have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for domestic and commercial consumers.
Citizens have been advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. Also, LPG consumers have been requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops, and also requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily use during the current situation, the Ministry advised.
Energy Supply, Fuel Availability
Supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships. Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to about 99 percent on industry basis yesterday. Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to about 95 percent to prevent diversion. During the last two days, more than 97 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 87.66 lakh cylinders.
Enforcement actions continue across the country to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG. On May 7 , more than 2000 raids were conducted across the country. Surprise inspections have continued and penalties imposed on 378 LPG distributorships while 76 LPG distributorships have been suspended till yesterday.
Total commercial LPG allocation has been increased to about 70 percent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 percent reform-linked allocation. During last two days, more than 1.11 lakh 5 kg FTL (free trade LPG) cylinders were sold. During this period, 15493 MT (equivalent to more than 8.15 lakh of 19 kg LPG cylinders) of commercial LPG has been sold and 613 MT of auto LPG has been sold by PSU OMCs.
All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets.
Maritime Safety, Shipping Operations
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that it continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations. All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 48 hours, the Ministry stated.
The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,019 Indian seafarers so far, including 20 in the last 48 hours from various locations across the Gulf region. DG Shipping Control Room has handled 8,737 calls and more than 19,314 emails since activation. In the past 48 hours, a total of 167 calls and 582 emails have been received. Port operations across India remain normal, with no congestion reported.
Safety Of Indian Nationals In The Region
The Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with focused efforts on ensuring safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. Outreach to countries in the Gulf region continue under the direction of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 7, 2026. During the visit, Foreign Secretary met Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State and Special Envoy for India and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD and CEO, Mubadala Investment Company.
He held a detailed review of the full spectrum of the bilateral cooperation with Hashimy and reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people to people connect. The two sides also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in the West Asia region and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Foreign Secretary also participated in a trilateral meeting under the India–France–UAE framework, along with Hashimy, and Martin Briens, secretary general of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral partnership and agreed on a structured roadmap with defined timelines.
The Ministry has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those already there to leave, with the support of Indian embassy. So far, Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,546 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes.
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