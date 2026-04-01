ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Grants Limited Duty Benefits For Certain SEZs Units For Sale In The Domestic Market

New Delhi: The government has announced limited duty concessions to special economic zones (SEZs) for one year to help manufacturing units of these enclaves, hit by weak global demand, sell their goods in the domestic market. The measure takes effect from April 1 and will remain valid until March 31, 2027.

As per the notification of the Department of Revenue, goods made in SEZs and sold in the domestic market will face slightly lower Basic Customs Duty (BCD), and in some cases, reduced Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

The benefit covers a wide range of products—from chemicals and fertilisers to textiles, footwear, and machinery. However, the exemption will be available only if the unit in the SEZ had commenced production of goods on or before March 31, 2025, as per the notification dated March 31.

They also have to prove that the goods in respect of which benefits of this exemption notification have been claimed, fulfil all the specified conditions.

"This notification shall come into force with effect from the 1st day of April, 2026," it said.

It added that the goods for which exemption under this notification is claimed should have been manufactured by the unit in the SEZ and should have undergone a minimum value addition of 20 per cent.

In the recent budget, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman proposed a special one-time measure to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty. It was proposed to address the concerns arising about the utilisation of capacities by manufacturing units in the SEZs due to global trade disruptions.

It was a long-pending demand of these zones as they were not able to push exports of their excess production due to global uncertainties. Units in SEZs are allowed to sell their products in the DTA or domestic market on payment of import duties.

The Finance Ministry said that customs duties have been rationalised, with 6.5 per cent duty to apply on certain goods currently attracting 7.5 per cent; 9 per cent on those at 10 per cent; and 10 per cent on notified items presently taxed at 12.5 per cent and 15 per cent.

Further, 12.5 per cent duty will apply on notified products currently attracting 20 per cent, while specified items in the 20–30 per cent bracket will now face 15 per cent duty, and those in the 30–40 per cent range will attract 20 per cent duty.