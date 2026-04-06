ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Extends Implementation Timeline For Quality Control Order On Electrical Appliances Till October

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the implementation timeline for the mandatory quality control order (QCO) on certain electrical appliances by six months, till October.

The QCO is applicable to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250 volts for single-phase appliances and 480 volts for other appliances, including direct current (DC) supplied appliances and battery-operated appliances.

"It shall come into force on the 1st of October, 2026," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a notification.