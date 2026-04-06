Govt Extends Implementation Timeline For Quality Control Order On Electrical Appliances Till October
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said it shall come into force on the 1st of October, 2026
By PTI
Published : April 6, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Monday extended the implementation timeline for the mandatory quality control order (QCO) on certain electrical appliances by six months, till October.
The QCO is applicable to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250 volts for single-phase appliances and 480 volts for other appliances, including direct current (DC) supplied appliances and battery-operated appliances.
"It shall come into force on the 1st of October, 2026," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a notification.
Goods included in the order cover all electrical appliances intended for household use, viz, vacuum cleaners, cooking ranges, frying pans, appliances for heating liquids, electric heating tools, and electric steam cookers.
Last time, the order was extended in May 2025 till March this year. The move is important as the government is looking at ways to encourage companies to ramp up production of induction heaters and compatible utensils amid rising demand for these products due to concerns over LPG availability following the West Asia crisis.
The crisis has disrupted the movement of ships carrying oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over cooking gas supplies and prompting people to rush to buy induction heaters and compatible utensils.
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