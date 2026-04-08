Govt Ensuring Continued Supply Of LPG, Fuel And Essential Commodities: Rajnath Singh
The Defence Minister reviewed measures being taken to ensure the continued availability of essential commodities and safeguard Indian citizens from the impact of regional tensions.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: “Govt is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol, diesel and fertilisers and facilitating supply of essential commodities,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Singh chaired the third meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. He reviewed measures being taken to ensure the continued availability of essential commodities and safeguard Indian citizens from the impact of regional tensions.
In a post on X, he Singh said, "Chaired the 3rd meeting of the Group of Ministers on West Asia. Reviewed the measures being taken in the wake of evolving situation in the West Asia. The Government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of essential commodities in the country. The Govt. under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has been doing exceptional work in safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict."
Chaired the 3rd meeting of the Group of Ministers on West Asia. Reviewed the measures being taken in the wake of evolving situation in the West Asia.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 8, 2026
The Government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of… pic.twitter.com/ngrTw0ZyAh
The second meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) was held on April 3 where Singh had stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of the evolving situation amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He said the IGoM was briefed on various measures being undertaken by the government in view of the current geopolitical situation. The ministers also deliberated on the next course of action to mitigate any adverse impact stemming from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
"The IGoM was apprised of the measures being taken by the Government in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict. We also deliberated upon the next steps to be taken by the Govt. to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict," he said.
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