ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Ensuring Continued Supply Of LPG, Fuel And Essential Commodities: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: “Govt is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol, diesel and fertilisers and facilitating supply of essential commodities,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh chaired the third meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. He reviewed measures being taken to ensure the continued availability of essential commodities and safeguard Indian citizens from the impact of regional tensions.

In a post on X, he Singh said, "Chaired the 3rd meeting of the Group of Ministers on West Asia. Reviewed the measures being taken in the wake of evolving situation in the West Asia. The Government is ensuring continued availability of LPG, petrol and diesel, fertilisers for farmers and facilitating supply of essential commodities in the country. The Govt. under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has been doing exceptional work in safeguarding our citizens from the impact of the conflict."

