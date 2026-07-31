ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Says Govt Engaged With Stakeholders On Chabahar Port project

FILE - A picture taken during an inauguration ceremony of new equipment and infrastructure at Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar, shows a ship passing through the port on the Gulf of Oman, on February 25, 2019. ( AFP )

New Delhi: As the conditional sanctions waiver granted by the US for the Chabahar Port project ended on April 26, the government is engaged with concerned stakeholders to address the implications of this development, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

The written response from Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh came to a query regarding the current status of India's involvement in the development and operation of Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port in Iran.

The query also sought details of the total investments made by India for the development of the port since May 2015 till March 2026.

The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, as well as to boost trade and economic linkages of India with Central Asia, Singh said.