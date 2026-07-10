Government Employees Will Lose Jobs For Polygamy: Assam CM
Himanta Biswa Sarma says implementation of welfare schemes will resume from August after being stalled due to the process of formation of the new government.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said strict action would be taken against those practising polygamy.
Speaking to media persons after the presentation of the state Budget 2026-27 by Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, CM Sarma reaffirmed his government’s earlier decision on polygamy.
He said the government employees who indulged in polygamy would be covered by the government action. Asserting his government's tough stand against criminals and polygamists, the Chief Minister warned, "Government employees will lose their jobs for polygamy, and those with criminal antecedents won't get benefits of any schemes."
He added that implementation of all welfare schemes will resume from August after being stalled due to the process of formation of the new government.
Sarma further said that the government will keep its promise of providing two lakh jobs, and for this purpose, not only vacancies will be filled, but new positions will also be created.
“Under the Chief Secretary, a task force has been formed. So far, 1.15 lakh posts have been identified, but we want to take it to two lakh. For that, posts will be created in revenue-earning departments like health and education," Sarma said.
Presenting the budget, the Finance Minister also reiterated the government's stand to promote women empowerment and gender justice.
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