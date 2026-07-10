ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Employees Will Lose Jobs For Polygamy: Assam CM

The CM says implementation of all welfare schemes will resume from August after being stalled due to the process of formation of the new government. ( PTI )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said strict action would be taken against those practising polygamy.

Speaking to media persons after the presentation of the state Budget 2026-27 by Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, CM Sarma reaffirmed his government’s earlier decision on polygamy.

He said the government employees who indulged in polygamy would be covered by the government action. Asserting his government's tough stand against criminals and polygamists, the Chief Minister warned, "Government employees will lose their jobs for polygamy, and those with criminal antecedents won't get benefits of any schemes."

He added that implementation of all welfare schemes will resume from August after being stalled due to the process of formation of the new government.