ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Employees Mandated To Complete Competency-Linked Courses: Centre In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 2, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: All central government employees have been mandated to complete competency-linked courses relevant to their role or level on a dedicated online platform annually, which will reflect in their annual performance appraisal reports, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government has adopted a competency-based capacity building approach, focusing on role-based learning, continuous skill development, and alignment of training with role requirements, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has mandated all central government employees and officers of the all-India services to complete competency-linked courses mapped to their role/level and comprehensive assessments prescribed by their ministries/ departments/organisations (MDOs) or cadre controlling authorities (CCAs) on iGOT (integrated government online training) portal annually, which is to be also reflected in their annual performance appraisal reports (APARs)," he said.

The minister was responding to a query about the government's plans to incorporate competency-based scores for promotion and appraisal processes of its employees.