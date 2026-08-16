ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Departments Setting Up Quick Response Teams To Counter Misleading, Fake Social Media Content

New Delhi: Government departments are constituting Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to ensure a timely response to misleading or fake content on social media, an official said.

There is a need to engage with people through social media in a constructive manner and to ensure that responses to rumours, misinformation, fake content, and misleading posts are issued in a timely manner, the official said.

The objective is to promptly scrutinise, coordinate and respond to such content, while effectively monitoring matters related to the work and functions of government departments on social media.

The functions and responsibilities of the respective teams include responding to fake/misleading content on social media. Departments such as power, agriculture and commerce have already constituted their QRTs.

"Ideally, the response from the ministries should go in two hours of noting such content," the official said, adding that the monitoring of social media and relevant digital platforms would be undertaken by the social media and digital media teams of respective ministries with appropriate inputs from the new media wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.