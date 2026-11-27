ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Confident Of Passing Three Bills In Parliament, Claims To Have Made Major Changes To Allay Parties' Apprehensions

New Delhi: The Central government is confident that women's reservation will be implemented in Lok Sabha and state assemblies this time. Official sources said the government has made some major changes to garner support from parties like DMK and NCP (SP), which had opposed the bill that got defeated in April.

The government will bring three bills, one of them a constitutional amendment, for the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies before the 2029 parliamentary elections, while explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in seats for each state. Official sources said the government is confident of passage of the bills.

"We are supremely confident that the three bills will be passed this time. We have already consulted many parties and their leaders and only after we got full assurance that we have decided to convene the special sitting," a source said.

Lok Sabha seats will be increased up to a maximum of 850, and the number of parliamentary constituencies of each state will be increased by 50 per cent, barring a few Union territories. The boundaries of Lok Sabha and assembly seats will be reconstituted on the basis of 2011 census, but the ratio of constituencies will be determined on the basis of the 1971 census, the sources said.

This has been done to allay any apprehension of the southern states, which fear that they may lose out if the boundaries are determined on the basis of current population, as they have been successful in population control, unlike northern states, they said.

The DMK has made it clear that under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in Lok Sabha be reduced. "DMK's demands will be honoured," the source said. He said as per the bill, Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies will be frozen for 25 years till 2051.

Initially, the constituencies will be reserved for 15 years (like SC & ST seats initially reserved for 10 years after adoption of Constitution) and after every term, the women seats will be rotated. Reservation of women seats after 15 years is expected to be extended by the government of the day. The second bill is for redrawing Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, and the third bill is for the Union territories.