ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Committed To Ensuring Safe, Responsible Online Gaming Ecosystem'

New Delhi: The government is committed to ensuring a safe, responsible and accountable online-gaming ecosystem in the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the government has enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (Gaming Act) to promote innovation in e-sports and online social games and prohibit online money games.

The government is committed to ensuring a safe, responsible and accountable online-gaming ecosystem in the country, he said. Murugan said the Gaming Act comprehensively prohibits all forms of online money games, whether involving games of chance, games of skill or any combination thereof.

It also prohibits the advertising, promotion and facilitation of such games, as well as the processing of related financial transactions through banks or payment systems.