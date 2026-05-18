Govt Closely Monitoring Ebola Situation In Central Africa: Health Ministry
Senior officials from the Health Ministry and other stakeholders reviewed the evolving situation on Monday.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, following the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
“Senior officials of the Ministry, including officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR and other concerned divisions, have reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures,” a senior government official privy to the development told ETV Bharat.
A senior official in the Health Ministry clarified that there are no reported cases of Ebola in India and the current risk to the country remains minimal.
“However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” the official added.
Key preparedness measures
The Health Ministry asked concerned stakeholders to review SOPs for screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management, besides strengthening laboratory preparedness, with NIV Pune designated for testing and additional laboratories being onboarded in phases.
The Health Ministry also emphasised enhancing coordination with relevant Ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions, in addition to identifying and ensuring the readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.
Urging the public and media not to panic or spread unverified information, the Ministry asserted that India’s public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation.
“Citizens are advised to follow official updates issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO,” the official said.
He asserted that the government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health.
Several retail pharmacy associations declined to participate in the one-day nationwide strike on May 20
Meanwhile, sources in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) indicated that several retail pharmacy associations across the country declined to participate in the one-day nationwide strike proposed by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on May 20, citing larger public interest and humanitarian responsibility to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines.
AIOCD called the strike over concerns about e-pharmacy operations.
CDSCO sources stated that AIOCD representatives recently met the national drug regulator to present their concerns. They were assured that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.
Sources further emphasised that any disruption in the functioning of chemist shops could seriously inconvenience patients, particularly vulnerable groups dependent on regular access to life-saving and essential medicines, besides impacting critical medical supply chains.
“Recognising this, several retail pharmacy associations have reviewed the situation and expressed satisfaction over the regulator’s constructive response. In view of the ongoing review process and the need to safeguard patient welfare, these associations have categorically declined to support the proposed bandh,” sources said.
Retail pharmacy associations voluntarily submitted written assurances
Retail pharmacy associations from West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and committed to ensuring no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest.
The central drug regulator official reiterated that public health and patient access to medicines remain paramount, and constructive dialogue remains the preferred mechanism for addressing sectoral concerns while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for citizens across the country.