ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Closely Monitoring Ebola Situation In Central Africa: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) is closely monitoring the recent outbreak of Ebola virus disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, following the World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“Senior officials of the Ministry, including officials from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), ICMR and other concerned divisions, have reviewed the evolving situation and initiated precautionary public health measures,” a senior government official privy to the development told ETV Bharat.

A senior official in the Health Ministry clarified that there are no reported cases of Ebola in India and the current risk to the country remains minimal.

“However, as a matter of abundant caution, surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened at points of entry and within the public health system,” the official added.

Key preparedness measures

The Health Ministry asked concerned stakeholders to review SOPs for screening, surveillance, quarantine and case management, besides strengthening laboratory preparedness, with NIV Pune designated for testing and additional laboratories being onboarded in phases.

The Health Ministry also emphasised enhancing coordination with relevant Ministries and agencies for monitoring international travel from affected regions, in addition to identifying and ensuring the readiness of isolation and quarantine facilities at major airports and ports.

Urging the public and media not to panic or spread unverified information, the Ministry asserted that India’s public health system remains vigilant and fully prepared to respond to any emerging situation.

“Citizens are advised to follow official updates issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO,” the official said.

He asserted that the government continues to maintain close coordination with international health authorities and will take all necessary measures to safeguard public health.