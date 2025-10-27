ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Clears 7 Projects Under Electronics Component Scheme

Ashwini Vaishnaw said proposals for the manufacturing of printed circuit boards, or motherboard base, camera modules, copper laminates, and polypropylene films have been approved.

File photo of Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: The government has approved seven projects out of 249 proposals received under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said that initially, proposals for the manufacturing of printed circuit boards, or motherboard base, camera modules, copper laminates, and polypropylene films (used in capacitors for consumer electronics) have been approved.

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the approved projects entail a cumulative investment of Rs 5,532 crore. These projects are likely to generate employment for 5,195 people.

The Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

The first phase of the scheme closed on September 30, while the window for capital equipment continues to remain open.

