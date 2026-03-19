Govt Classifies Energy Data As National Security Matter; Mandates Disclosure Across Oil, Gas Chain
The move comes amid heightened energy security concerns after the war in the Middle East disrupted its gas and LPG supplies.
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has classified energy data as a matter of national security, mandating all entities across the oil and gas value chain to furnish detailed operational information.
The Oil Ministry's Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026 requires refiners, LNG importers, pipeline operators, city gas distributors and petrochemical firms, across both public and private sectors, to regularly (even daily in some cases) report granular data to the ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).
The data to be disclosed includes production, imports, stock levels and consumption patterns, with the order overriding existing confidentiality provisions, according to a March 18 gazette notification issued by the ministry.
The move comes amid heightened energy security concerns after the war in the Middle East disrupted its gas and LPG supplies. India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and 60 per cent of LPG.
Before the war broke out, more than half of the crude oil that India imported came from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE through the Strait of Hormuz. As much as 85-95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of the gas came through the strait.
The war has effectively shut the strait, impacting India's energy supplies.
While the disruption in crude oil has been partially offset through alternative sources, such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America, gas and LPG supplies to industrial and commercial users have been curtailed because of the deficit in supplies from Gulf nations.
The ministry's order aims to create a centralised, real-time data framework to enable faster response to supply disruptions, prioritisation of critical sectors such as power, fertilisers and household LPG, and more informed procurement decisions.
Officials said the initiative will strengthen India's ability to monitor supply chains, manage inventories and reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.
Industry players will be required to upgrade data reporting systems to ensure compliance as the regulatory framework tightens.
Energy security, officials indicated, will increasingly depend not just on sourcing but on real-time visibility across the supply chain.
The ministry issued the order deriving powers under the Essential Commodities Act OF 1955 that empowers the Central Government to require any person holding in stock, producing, importing, exporting or dealing in any essential commodity to furnish such information relating to production, supply, distribution, stocks or utilisation.
The Central government, it said, considers it necessary in the public interest to establish a centralised institutional mechanism for the systematic collection, compilation and analysis of such information for effective monitoring of the petroleum and natural gas supply chain.
"Every entity engaged in the production, processing, refining, storage, transportation, import, export, marketing, distribution or consumption of petroleum products or natural gas... shall furnish to PPAC, information relating to production, imports, exports, stocks, storage, allocation, transportation, supply, consumption and utilisation of petroleum products or natural gas, aggregated or disaggregated by geography, time or consumers as may be specified," the order said.
This would apply to crude oil producers and importers, oil refining companies, oil marketing companies, petroleum storage and terminal operators, natural gas producers, LNG importers and LNG terminal operators, natural gas pipeline operators, gas marketers and City Gas Distribution entities, petrochemical plants using natural gas or petroleum products as feedstock, and any public sector or private sector entity engaged in activities forming part of the petroleum or natural gas supply chain.
On the manner of furnishing information, the order said, "The information shall be furnished in such form, manner, electronic platform and periodicity as may be specified by the Central government or by PPAC and may include daily, weekly, monthly or other periodic returns."
"The obligation to furnish information under this order shall apply notwithstanding anything contained in any contract, agreement, commercial arrangement or confidentiality obligation and no entity shall refuse to furnish information required under this notification on the ground that such information is commercially sensitive or proprietary," it added.
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