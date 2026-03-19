ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Classifies Energy Data As National Security Matter; Mandates Disclosure Across Oil, Gas Chain

New Delhi: The government has classified energy data as a matter of national security, mandating all entities across the oil and gas value chain to furnish detailed operational information.

The Oil Ministry's Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026 requires refiners, LNG importers, pipeline operators, city gas distributors and petrochemical firms, across both public and private sectors, to regularly (even daily in some cases) report granular data to the ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The data to be disclosed includes production, imports, stock levels and consumption patterns, with the order overriding existing confidentiality provisions, according to a March 18 gazette notification issued by the ministry.

The move comes amid heightened energy security concerns after the war in the Middle East disrupted its gas and LPG supplies. India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of natural gas, and 60 per cent of LPG.

Before the war broke out, more than half of the crude oil that India imported came from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE through the Strait of Hormuz. As much as 85-95 per cent of LPG and 30 per cent of the gas came through the strait.

The war has effectively shut the strait, impacting India's energy supplies.

While the disruption in crude oil has been partially offset through alternative sources, such as Russia, West Africa, the US and Latin America, gas and LPG supplies to industrial and commercial users have been curtailed because of the deficit in supplies from Gulf nations.

The ministry's order aims to create a centralised, real-time data framework to enable faster response to supply disruptions, prioritisation of critical sectors such as power, fertilisers and household LPG, and more informed procurement decisions.

Officials said the initiative will strengthen India's ability to monitor supply chains, manage inventories and reduce exposure to geopolitical shocks.