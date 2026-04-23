‘Govt Cannot Take A Unilateral Decision And Evict': Jammu Kashmir HC On Army Land Row
J&K High Court quashes defence eviction order, ruling government cannot use summary proceedings to evict landowners amid genuine disputes.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh set aside an eviction order issued by defence authorities, holding that the government cannot use summary proceedings to evict citizens when a genuine dispute over land title exists.
In a 10-page judgment, Justice MA Chowdhary at Srinagar allowed a writ petition filed by Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Hilal Ahmad Bhat and Farhan Sami-Ullah Bhat, all residents of Sonawar in Srinagar, and quashed an order dated August 8, 2022.
The petitioners, sons of late Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, had challenged eviction proceedings initiated under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971. The respondents included Union of India through the Defence Secretary, Principal Director, Defence Estates, Northern Command, Cantonment Board, Badami Bagh, Srinagar, Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Srinagar, and Tehsildar (South), Srinagar
The petitioners claimed ownership and possession of land at Bonamsar, Sonawar, since before 1950. They cited not only revenue records but also a 2006 civil court decree that restrained the Cantonment Board from interfering with their possession.
In 2022, defence authorities had issued a show cause notice to the petitioners while alleging encroachment on defence land recorded as General Land Register (GLR) Survey No 40/6. Following which an eviction order directing removal of structures within 15 days was issued.
The petitioners argued that the land falls under Survey No 176/165 and is their proprietary land. Revenue authorities also confirmed parts of the land as privately owned and mutated in their favour.
The court framed the central question as whether the Cantonment Board could invoke summary eviction under the 1971 Act despite a dispute over ownership.
Justice Chowdhary held that such powers are limited. “The summary remedy for eviction… can be resorted to only against persons in unauthorized occupation of Government property.”
He further said, “If there is a bona fide dispute regarding the title… the Government cannot take a unilateral decision in its own favour and… evict the person.”
The court stressed that summary proceedings are not suited for complex title disputes. "The summary remedy… is not the kind of legal process which is suited to adjudication of complicated questions of title."
The court said disputes involving competing claims must be decided by civil courts. "Questions of fact which raise a bona fide dispute of title… must be adjudicated upon by the ordinary courts of law," the court said while adding that long possession strengthens the need for proper adjudication.
“A person… in occupation… for an appreciable length of time can be… taken to have a bona fide claim… requiring impartial adjudication.”
While making its observation on property documents, the court said, “A registered sale deed carries a formidable presumption of validity and genuineness.”
Rejecting the respondents' reliance on GLR entries, the court held they lack decisive evidentiary value. “The General Land Register… cannot be said to be prepared… in respect of rights in or over the land.”
It noted that such records are maintained without public notice or hearing. “Where a record… affects persons who have no opportunity to object… such record does not carry any probative value.”
The court clarified that GLR entries cannot override revenue records or legally established titles. Allowing the petition, the court said, “The impugned order dated 8th of August, 2022 is set aside. Respondents shall be at liberty to approach the competent Civil Court to establish their title… and thereafter initiate proceedings… if they so choose.”
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