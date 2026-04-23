ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Govt Cannot Take A Unilateral Decision And Evict': Jammu Kashmir HC On Army Land Row

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh set aside an eviction order issued by defence authorities, holding that the government cannot use summary proceedings to evict citizens when a genuine dispute over land title exists.

In a 10-page judgment, Justice MA Chowdhary at Srinagar allowed a writ petition filed by Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Hilal Ahmad Bhat and Farhan Sami-Ullah Bhat, all residents of Sonawar in Srinagar, and quashed an order dated August 8, 2022.

The petitioners, sons of late Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, had challenged eviction proceedings initiated under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971. The respondents included Union of India through the Defence Secretary, Principal Director, Defence Estates, Northern Command, Cantonment Board, Badami Bagh, Srinagar, Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), Srinagar, and Tehsildar (South), Srinagar

The petitioners claimed ownership and possession of land at Bonamsar, Sonawar, since before 1950. They cited not only revenue records but also a 2006 civil court decree that restrained the Cantonment Board from interfering with their possession.

In 2022, defence authorities had issued a show cause notice to the petitioners while alleging encroachment on defence land recorded as General Land Register (GLR) Survey No 40/6. Following which an eviction order directing removal of structures within 15 days was issued.

The petitioners argued that the land falls under Survey No 176/165 and is their proprietary land. Revenue authorities also confirmed parts of the land as privately owned and mutated in their favour.

The court framed the central question as whether the Cantonment Board could invoke summary eviction under the 1971 Act despite a dispute over ownership.

Justice Chowdhary held that such powers are limited. “The summary remedy for eviction… can be resorted to only against persons in unauthorized occupation of Government property.”