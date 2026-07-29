ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Bill Not Enough, Focus Must Be On Preventing Paper Leaks: Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said the bill brought by the government to tackle paper leaks was "not enough" and asserted that the ambition cannot simply be to punish a leak more severely, but to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Participating in the debate on The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill-2026 in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor called for a comprehensive reform of India's examination architecture and said the country must move away from the current "single, high-stakes, high-stress, examination model, where the future of millions is decided in a few gruelling hours".

"The success of this law should not ultimately be measured by the number of people we send to prison. It should be measured by the number of paper leaks that never happen," he said.

"It should be measured by examinations that take place on time, results that students can trust, and institutions that accept responsibility. More importantly, it should be measured by whether a young Indian can walk into an examination hall believing one simple thing is true: that nobody has bought an advantage that they have spent years working to earn," Tharoor said.

All students were asking of the government was a fair examination where their performance alone decided their future, he said.

"When a question paper is leaked, therefore, what is stolen is the value of somebody's hard work. Your bill introduces all sorts of punishments; 10 years imprisonment, Rs 10 crore fines... if somebody makes a business out of selling the futures of our children, yes, the law must come down heavily on them. But, punishment begins after the damage has already been done. By the time we arrest the person who leaked a NEET paper, lakhs of students have already suffered," he said.

"Our ambition cannot simply be to punish a paper leak more severely, but it must be to prevent it from happening," he asserted.

Tharoor said every paper leak is not an isolated scandal as it exposes a deeper structural weakness in the country's examination system. If parliament is serious about safeguarding the integrity of public examinations, then the focus must not be on punishing failure, but on preventing it, he said.

Referring to the bill's proposal that investigations be completed within two months and trials within three months, Tharoor said it provides for special fast-track courts and asked whether the judicial system had the capacity to meet those timelines.

Citing 2025 figures, he said Fast Track Special Courts registered 1.44 lakh new cases but disposed of only 66,500, while pendency stood at 2.46 lakh cases.

"Fast-tracking cannot be achieved by passing a bill alone. It requires adequate judges, prosecutors, timely investigations, and efficient case management. And a situation where the CBI counsel actually shows up in the court, unlike today. Until these gaps are addressed, justice will continue to be delayed," he said.