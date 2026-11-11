ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Bans Export Of Specified Lithium-Ion Battery Waste And Scrap With Immediate Effect

Representational image ( Getty images )

New Delhi: The government has prohibited the export of a specified category of battery waste and scrap, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The notification changes the export policy for waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, including spent batteries, under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 from 'Free' to 'Prohibited'. The restriction will remain in force until further orders.

The decision covers unsorted battery waste and scrap that does not contain lead, cadmium or mercury. The notification identifies this category as lithium-ion battery black mass. "The export policy of Waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators - Unsorted and not containing lead, cadmium or mercury (Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass) under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 is amended from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect, until further orders," the notification stated. Under the earlier policy, the export of the specified category of battery waste and scrap was permitted under the 'Free' category. With the latest amendment, exporters will no longer be allowed to export the material under this category.