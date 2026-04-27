ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Assures Sufficient LPG, Fertiliser Supply In The Country

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday assured that there is sufficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply nationwide, with no distributor running "dry", despite ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while giving brief details about LPG supply, said, "We have sufficient supply of LPG, and there is no 'dry out' at any distributor. Around 93 per cent of the supply of LPG cylinders is being done through authentication codes."

Pointing out that panic buying is still occurring at certain distributorships, she cautioned people not to fall for rumours.

Referring to commercial LPG, Sharma said that so far in April, approximately 1,65,600 tonnes have been sold. In March, this amount was around 1,29,500 tonnes.

She explained, "Currently, over 42,600 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections. Although supply at petrol pumps across the country is reported as normal, instances of panic buying are noted in certain areas."

Informing that enforcement action is also ongoing, Sharma said, "Yesterday, inspections or raids were conducted at about 1,800 places. PSU OMCs have also imposed penalties on about 310 distributors so far, and 71 LPG distributors have been suspended."

In response to a question on the supply of petrol and diesel across the country, "I want to re-emphasise and inform that we have sufficient stock. Sometimes, because of the panic buying, there will be issues, but then that issue is taken on priority and resolved."

She asserted that the purchase should be made according to need.