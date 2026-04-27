Govt Assures Sufficient LPG, Fertiliser Supply In The Country
Government officials address a briefing, assuring adequate LPG supply and urging citizens to avoid panic buying amid tensions in West Asia, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Monday assured that there is sufficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supply nationwide, with no distributor running "dry", despite ongoing tensions in West Asia.
Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while giving brief details about LPG supply, said, "We have sufficient supply of LPG, and there is no 'dry out' at any distributor. Around 93 per cent of the supply of LPG cylinders is being done through authentication codes."
Pointing out that panic buying is still occurring at certain distributorships, she cautioned people not to fall for rumours.
Referring to commercial LPG, Sharma said that so far in April, approximately 1,65,600 tonnes have been sold. In March, this amount was around 1,29,500 tonnes.
She explained, "Currently, over 42,600 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections. Although supply at petrol pumps across the country is reported as normal, instances of panic buying are noted in certain areas."
Informing that enforcement action is also ongoing, Sharma said, "Yesterday, inspections or raids were conducted at about 1,800 places. PSU OMCs have also imposed penalties on about 310 distributors so far, and 71 LPG distributors have been suspended."
In response to a question on the supply of petrol and diesel across the country, "I want to re-emphasise and inform that we have sufficient stock. Sometimes, because of the panic buying, there will be issues, but then that issue is taken on priority and resolved."
She asserted that the purchase should be made according to need.
Asked about consumers with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections holding LPG connections, Sharma said, "There is already an order which says anybody who is having a PNG connection shall surrender it."
Fertiliser Stocks Stable, Maritime Situation Under Watch
Giving an update on fertiliser availability, Aparna Sharma, Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, said it remains robust and supplies continue to exceed requirements.
The Department of Fertilisers said fertiliser security is strong, stable, and well managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirements and no shortages reported.
She specified, "From April 1 to April 26, availability of urea is 71.58 LMT compared to a requirement of 18.17 LMT, and DAP availability is 22.35 LMT versus a requirement of 5.90 LMT across the country, showing availability exceeds demand substantially."
Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Director, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, "On April 25, a Togo-flagged chemical tanker, MT Siron, was boarded by individuals, including Indian sailors, at the Shinas Outer Port limits in Oman. The vessel was near other ships when the Iranian Coast Guard intervened and fired warning shots." He said all Indian sailors are safe, and no Indian-flagged vessel has been affected.
Randhawa added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is coordinating closely with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and continuity of operations.
He said the DG Shipping control room remains highly responsive, with communication maintained with Indian ships and no cause for concern at present.
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