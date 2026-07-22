ETV Bharat / bharat

'Govt Assured Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Would Be Considered', Sonam Wangchuk Sets New Conditions To End Fast

In a letter addressed to Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting them in hospital and said they had assured him the government would consider compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged paper leak and hold a discussion in Parliament on accountability, including the possible resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

New Delhi: Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday set conditions before the central government to end his indefinite hunger strike. He said the government should provide a clear assurance that no legal or retaliatory action will be taken against protesters who took part in recent demonstrations over an alleged paper leak.

Wangchuk said the “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20 remained peaceful despite what he described as excessive police force. “The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated,” reads the letter, which he posted on X.

Wangchuk said around 65 members of Parliament from different political parties had appealed to him to end his fast. However, he added he would not do so without "unequivocal assurances" for the young people involved in the movement. “If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast," Wangchuk wrote and that without it, he would continue his fast indefinitely.

He also called on the government to avoid further use of excessive police force, saying the future of democracy depends on how it treats young citizens who speak out.