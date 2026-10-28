ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Asks Airlines To Have Qualified Crew, Realistic Flight Schedules For Upcoming Fog Season

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked airlines to ensure the availability of qualified crew, compliant aircraft for low-visibility operations and to put in place realistic flight schedules to minimise inconvenience to passengers during operational disruptions in the upcoming fog season. The fog season is expected to run from December 15, 2026 to February 15, 2027, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

At a fog preparedness meeting of stakeholders convened by the ministry on Tuesday, officials discussed advance preparedness, timely communication, effective coordination and appropriate assistance to passengers in case of flight delays, cancellations and rescheduling due to disruptions.

In a release, the ministry said airlines have been asked to ensure that their respective ground handlers maintain adequate staffing, ensure efficient baggage management and aircraft turnaround, and provide necessary assistance to passengers during operational disruptions. "Airlines were directed to ensure the availability of qualified crew and compliant aircraft for low visibility operations, plan realistic flight schedules and take timely decisions regarding flight operations," it said. At the meeting, it was emphasised that passengers should receive timely updates through SMS, mobile applications and email regarding delays, cancellations and revised departure times in case of disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been asked to ensure regulatory oversight, compliance with applicable instructions, verification of aircraft and crew preparedness, and effective passenger facilitation measures by airlines.