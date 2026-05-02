ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Appoints Rohit Jain As RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi: The government has appointed Rohit Jain as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term. Jain is replacing T Rabi Sankar, whose extended tenure ended on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after May 3, sources said on Monday. Jain is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors, two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and an economist to head the monetary policy department.