ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Advises Social Media Firms To Swiftly Act On Protests Related Unlawful Posts

Representational image. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government has advised large social media firms to prioritise action on unlawful content related to ongoing protests based on complaints received from authorised bodies, including law enforcement agencies, sources aware of the development said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is learnt to have issued an advisory to social media platforms in which it has expressed concern over online circulation of certain information which is false, misleading, manipulated or out of context in relation to the ongoing protest.

The IT Ministry has expressed apprehension that such unlawful content may disturb public order, social tranquillity and raise law and order concerns, as well as may incite violence. "MeitY has advised large social media Platforms to identify such unlawful content and prioritise action based on complaints received from authorised government bodies," an official source aware of the development said.